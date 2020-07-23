NCSoft navigates pandemic with renewed corporate identity

NCSoft’s welcome kit for new employees is printed with its new slogan, “Window to the Future.” (NCSoft)





When NCSoft changed its corporate identity to “NC” at the start of the year, it had no idea what was coming. However, it couldn’t have chosen a better time to do so, as its new corporate identity serves as a compass to navigate the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



In January, the Korean game company dropped “Soft” and renewed its company logo to “NC.” The new logo represents the company’s three core philosophies of craftsmanship, enthusiasm and endless challenges, according to NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin.



NCSoft suggested how it will carry out its philosophies through the logo’s design. The sharp edges symbolize “cutting-edge technology.” By leaving no space between the letters “N” and “C,” the logo represents a “connected world.” Right below the logo sits the tagline, “Window to the Future,” emphasizing the company’s future-oriented business direction.



By cutting-edge technology, NCSoft is referring to artificial intelligence. NCSoft’s baseball information app Paige uses deep learning-based AI, which can edit an entire baseball game after it’s finished and make a highlight video within five minutes.





Baseball team NC Dinos’ stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province (NCSoft)