Lee Joon-ki, Moon Chae-won partner for marriage suspense in ‘The Flower of Evil’

Lead cast members of new tvN series “The Flower of Evil” -- (from left) Jang Hee-jin, Lee Joon-ki, Moon Chae-won and Seo Hyeon-woo -- pose for a picture at a promotional event Wednesday. (tvN)



Lee Joon-ki and Moon Chae-won are returning to the small screen in the upcoming tvN series “The Flower of Evil.”



Lee, Moon, producer Kim Chul-kyu and supporting actors Jang Hee-jin and Seo Hyeon-woo attended a promotional event for the drama series on Wednesday. The event was livestreamed due to concerns over the new coronavirus.



This is the second time Lee and Moon are teaming up in a TV drama, following tvN’s “Criminal Mind” -- a remake of the popular American series of the same title -- in 2017. While the two actors had teamed up as partner crime profilers in the previous series, they will star as married parents in the latest drama.



Baek Hee-sung (Lee) has used his love for wife Cha Ji-won (Moon) to hide a deep hidden truth about himself. Cha, a detective, starts to doubt that her husband may not be the kindhearted man she had known for the past 14 years, but actually a heinous serial killer. Jang takes up the role of the daughter of a convicted murderer and Seo plays a journalist chasing a scoop.



“I’m returning after two years. I’m excited yet burdened,” Lee said at the press event. “I thought that this piece won’t be easy from reading the script for the first time. I put in much time thinking about how I should take up the role as an actor and complete this puzzle-like story. I’m also enjoying the process like a game, and I hope the viewers can also indulge the diverse stories of love, trust and betrayal in ‘The Flower of Evil.’”



Moon, also returning to the small screen two years since the webtoon-based “Tale of Fairy” from the same network, said, “I’ve found a drama that I’ve really wanted to do.”







Poster for “The Flower of Evil” (tvN)