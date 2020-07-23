Kim Whan-ki as a poet who paints





"Air and Sound (II) 10-X-73 #322” by Kim Whan-ki (Whanki Foundation/Whanki Museum)



Korean modern art master Kim Whan-ki is widely known at home and abroad for his signature dot paintings. But it is little known that the artist was actually a poet as well, having penned a number of poems as “Suhwa,” and that he sought poetic features in his paintings.



“What I have felt since arriving here is a poetic spirit. Art, I think, should contain songs,” Kim wrote in his journal in January 1957 while staying in Paris. “There are powerful songs in the works of great masters.”



The Whanki Museum in Buam-dong, central Seoul, is hosting the special exhibition “The Poetics of Kim Whanki,” focusing on poetic aspects in his art. Borrowing poetic terms, the exhibition consists of three sections “Condensation,” “Musicality” and “Representation.”



The artist’s masterpiece, “10-VII-70 #185,” one of his serial works of “Where, in What Form, Shall We Meet Again,” stands tall at the entrance to the exhibition. The 3-meter tall painting with repeated dots and lines in ocean blue reminds the viewer of a placid sea, or it could be a space with numerous stars to some visitors. Whatever comes to mind, the giant painting creates a flood of tranquility.



“Kim’s dot paintings evoke different images to audiences, and that would be what Kim had intended for his paintings,” Paik Seung-lee, curator of the Whanki Museum told The Korea Herald. “Many of his paintings have titles with Roman numerals and Arabic numbers, which actually mean the date of the painting. He did not want to define his painting and believed it was up to audiences what they would see in his works.”



Before Kim moved to allover dot paintings, he depicted moon jars, mountains and birds in his abstract paintings, as Kim considered those subjects well present Korea’s own beauty and identity. The paintings, “Moon Night of Island” and “Plum Blossoms and Jar” with deep and light blue colors are also on display.





Installation view of “The Poetics of Kim Whanki” at Whanki Museum in central Seoul (Whanki Foundation/Whanki Museum)