 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] Yongsan Family Park set to expand

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 24, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jul 24, 2020 - 11:01




The South Korean government and civilian experts earlier this week passed a revised plan to further expand a national park in Yongsan, central Seoul, on land returned by the US Forces Korea.

The panel decided to move the proposed site for new headquarters of the National Police Agency to a different location, and extend Yongsan Family Park to the area spanning 13,200 square meters.

The park, encompassing the War Memorial and the National Museum will ultimately stretch nearly 3 million square meters by 2027, the largest in the country and slightly smaller than New York’s Central Park.

The USFK began vacating its Yongsan Garrison in 2017 to be relocated to Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.

With the park’s extension, the urban greenery will stretch from the Han River up to Namsan without any interruption, the government officials said. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114