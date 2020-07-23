 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea sends two military planes to bring home nearly 300 citizens

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 09:30       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 11:18
File photo (Ministry of Defense-Yonhap)
File photo (Ministry of Defense-Yonhap)

South Korea on Thursday sent two military planes to bring home nearly 300 citizens from coronavirus-hit Iraq, officials said, with their return set for the following day.

The KC-330 air refueling tankers took off from an Air Force base in Gimhae, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, at 7 a.m. The planes, which are set to carry 297 people, mostly workers in Iraq, are expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Friday morning.

The government included four military medical staff members and four quarantine officials on its evacuation support team, officials said.

The government also sent 50,000 face masks to Iraq to support efforts to fight COVID-19, according to the defense ministry.

Upon their return to Korea, workers with signs of symptoms will take COVID-19 tests at the airport, while those with no symptoms will undergo the tests after moving to temporary accommodations.

Those who test positive will be sent to medical facilities, while those with negative results will be put into quarantine at designated facilities for two weeks, the length of the virus' incubation period, officials said.

Since February, the government has provided chartered evacuation flights to bring back citizens from the central Chinese city of Wuhan -- the initial epicenter of the pandemic -- Japan, Iran, Peru, Italy and Ethiopia.

Many of the recent imported coronavirus cases in South Korea have come from Iraq, with some 20 people found to be virus-positive upon arriving from Baghdad last week.

On Wednesday (Iraq time), one of the two South Korean workers in Iraq under treatment for coronavirus died from the disease, Seoul officials said. He was among those waiting to board the chartered flight from Seoul.

In June, two South Korean workers in Iraq died of coronavirus symptoms or complications from the disease.

There are 828 South Korean nationals living in Iraq. Of them, 499 are based in Karbala due to their work in construction projects. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114