Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 24, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Jul 24, 2020 - 09:01

A Mermaid in Paris
(France)
Opened July 23
Comedy, Fantasy, Romance
Directed by Mathias Malzieu

In Paris, heavy rains have led to historic flooding of the Seine along with mysterious disappearances. One night, Gaspard Snow (Nicolas Duvauchelle), a melancholic musician, is attracted by the enchanting voice of a wounded yet beautiful young mermaid (Marilyn Lima). Eager to save her, Gaspard unknowingly embarks on adventures that, through the power of love and music, may well mend his broken heart.



Matthias and Maxime
(Canada)
Opened July 23
Drama
Directed by Xavier Dolan

While working on a short film for a student project, two friends -- Matthias (Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas) and Maxime (Xavier Dolan) -- engage in a kiss that was part of the script. The intimate moment sets off a chain reaction, raising lingering questions about their sexuality and altering the nature of their friendship and their relationship to their wider social circle.



Blue Hour
(Japan)
Opened July 22
Drama
Directed by Yuko Hakota

Sunada (Kaho) is a 30-year-old television commercial director living in Tokyo with her husband. Despite all she has going for her, Sunada is frustrated and exhausted. Returning home drunk one night, she is scolded by her mother for not visiting the family. Then, with her buoyant childhood friend Kiyoura (Shim Eun-kyung), Sunada travels to her rural hometown in Ibaraki. 



Only
(US)
Opened July 22
Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
Directed by Takashi Doscher

After a comet releases a mysterious virus that kills almost every woman on the planet, Eva (Freida Pinto) seems to be the only one who survived. Valuable to humanity, Eva is chased by the government and bounty hunters. Eva and her boyfriend, Will (Leslie Odom Jr.), make a break for the wilderness, but it is not long before someone picks up their trail.
