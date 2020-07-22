 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Game festival kicks off in virtual space for first time in Korea

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 16:57
(Korea Mobile Game Association)
(Korea Mobile Game Association)


Due to coronavirus setback, a game festival kicked off Wednesday in virtual space for the first time in South Korea.

According to industry sources, “2020 Indie Craft K-Game Festival” will be held for five days until Sunday in a virtual space created by a game engine as holding the event offline was unviable due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Visitors can enter the virtual festival after creating their own 3D avatars. Then, they can visit booths, have conversations with other participants and exchange contacts by simply pressing “V” key on the keyboard.

Sponsored by big names including Nexon, NCSoft, Netmarble, Com2us, Naver Cloud Platform and Unity, the festival is held in the biggest scale since its launch in 2017.

The festival showcases a total of 60 games -- 40 Korean games, 10 foreign games and best 10 games in 2017-2019.

The festival is organized by Seongnam City and run by Seongnam Industry Promotion Agency and Korea Mobile Game Association.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114