LG Velvet offering 5G hits US market

LG Electronics’ design-focused Velvet smartphone has become available in the United States, providing US consumers a new 5G device choice, according to the company on Wednesday.



The 6.8-inch organic light-emitting diode screen phone with a triple rear camera module in its signature water drop design will retail for $599 via US mobile carrier AT&T first and through T-Mobile and Verizon later this summer.



The retail price is viewed as lower than expected compared to 5G phones available in the country, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google’s Pixel 5.



Although the LG phone featuring Snapdragon 765G has a built-in 5G modem that might not be as powerful as its competitors, its design is the most appealing among Android phones available now, according The Verge.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)