MMCA Gwacheon unveils its largest ever exhibition for kids





"Round Square” by Kim Yong-kwan at MMCA Gwacheon (MMCA)



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea is showcasing the largest-ever exhibition for kids at its Gwacheon venue after reopening on Wednesday.



The exhibition, “Driving into the Color,” is held at the circular gallery -- a 2,645 square-meter exhibition hall – and is dedicated exclusively to children.



The exhibition consists of “The Exhibition Zone,” “Activity Zone,” and “Learning Zone.” At the exhibition zone, a total of 11 interactive installations and paintings for kids by six contemporary artists -- Kim Yong-kwan, Kim Jin-song, Park Ki-won, Park Mee-na, Back In-kyo and Jo Sook-jin -- are on display.



The learning zone provides an educational program that allows kids to use a variety of colorful materials to express themselves while the activity zone -- where a library has been set up -- encourages young visitors to create their own art using digital sketchbooks.



The large-scale kids‘ exhibition which runs through Feb 28, 2021 is part of the museum’s plan to strengthen programs for children. The museum also has launched online museum series for kids during the pandemic times on its YouTube Channel to help them better understand modern art.



“The exhibition is the largest one for kids since the venue was founded in 1986. Surounded by beautiful natural scenery, MMCA Gwacheon will grow as an open space that offers family-focused art experiences,” MMCA Director Youn Bummo said.



Other exhibitions at MMCA Gwacheon include “Prints, Printmaking, Graphic Art,” “Lee Seungjio: Advancing Columns,” and the first session of “Artists in Their Times: Korean Modern and Contemporary Art.”



The museum on Wednesday reopened its three venues -- Seoul, Deoksugung, and Gwacheon -- after shutting down for 53 days, while the Cheongju venue in North Chungcheong Province has remained open with “Conservator C’s Day.” In celebration of the reopenings, the museum offered postcards of its art collection for those visiting the three venues on Wednesday.



Although visitors are recommended to make online reservations in advance at the museum’s website (www.mmca.go.kr), visitors may also register at the museum. The museums will only accept a limited number of visitors, and all visitors are required to bring identification. Admission is free during the pandemic, according to the museum. The museum is closed on Mondays.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

