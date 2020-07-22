 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] Apartment prices in Seoul continue to surge despite state curbs

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 11:01

Taming soaring house prices in Seoul has always been a popular policy goal of almost all governments in South Korea. With the Moon Jae-in administration’s latest string of strict curbs stoking controversies, a civic group released data showing that the apartment prices in Seoul have continued to soar for long, except during the Lee Myung-bak administration, and the increase has been the sharpest under Moon’s rule.

According to the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice that analyzed about 80,000 apartment units in 34 areas of Seoul, the price of a 25-pyeong (83 square meters) apartment during the first three years of Moon administration surged by 450 million won ($377,085).

The group claimed that the government stoked speculative real estate market by pursuing urban planning projects and offering tax and loan benefits to lease businesses.

They also argued that the administration doles out loan regulations and tax increases to individuals while “turning a blind eye” on conglomerates and public organizations’ real estate ventures.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114