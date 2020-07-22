Samsung to host online event to unveil new gadgets, tech innovations in Sept.

(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics Co. will stage its own event to introduce the company's new products in the upcoming months after it decided to skip the largest consumer electronics show in Europe.



Samsung said it will host an online event, titled "Life Unstoppable," on Sept. 2, to unveil its latest innovations in mobile phones, wearables, TV, audio and home appliance products.



"The brand will take guests through an interactive virtual world, unveiling new products and demonstrating how the 2020 lineup provides entertainment, creativity and efficiency for today's digitally connected lifestyles," the company said.



Samsung's latest event is its replacement for the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 that is scheduled to take place from Sept. 3-5 in Berlin, Germany.



Samsung has been a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991, but this year it decided not to join the European event due to the pandemic.



At Life Unstoppable, a 45-minute event, Samsung said people will be able to experience "human-centered innovations."



"The latest innovations within Samsung's integrated ecosystem will offer solutions to consumer needs -- from maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences, to efficiency with smart digital appliances, and enabling creativity for work and play, both at home and on-the-go," it said.



The latest online event also follows Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is scheduled to unveil five new mobile products on Aug. 5.



Samsung did not confirm which products will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked, which also will be an online event, but industry insiders expect the company will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. (Yonhap)