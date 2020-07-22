 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung to host online event to unveil new gadgets, tech innovations in Sept.

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 11:03       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 11:03
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. will stage its own event to introduce the company's new products in the upcoming months after it decided to skip the largest consumer electronics show in Europe.

Samsung said it will host an online event, titled "Life Unstoppable," on Sept. 2, to unveil its latest innovations in mobile phones, wearables, TV, audio and home appliance products.

"The brand will take guests through an interactive virtual world, unveiling new products and demonstrating how the 2020 lineup provides entertainment, creativity and efficiency for today's digitally connected lifestyles," the company said.

Samsung's latest event is its replacement for the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 that is scheduled to take place from Sept. 3-5 in Berlin, Germany.

Samsung has been a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991, but this year it decided not to join the European event due to the pandemic.

At Life Unstoppable, a 45-minute event, Samsung said people will be able to experience "human-centered innovations."

"The latest innovations within Samsung's integrated ecosystem will offer solutions to consumer needs -- from maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences, to efficiency with smart digital appliances, and enabling creativity for work and play, both at home and on-the-go," it said.

The latest online event also follows Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is scheduled to unveil five new mobile products on Aug. 5.

Samsung did not confirm which products will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked, which also will be an online event, but industry insiders expect the company will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114