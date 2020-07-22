 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

War memorial reopens after months-long closure over coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 09:49       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 09:49
(War Memorial of Korea-Yonhap)
(War Memorial of Korea-Yonhap)

South Korea's national war memorial reopened Wednesday after having been closed for two months due to new coronavirus concerns.

The War Memorial of Korea in central Seoul is among dozens of public facilities that reopened this week as local COVID-19 infections showed signs of easing.

Visitors must wear face masks and check temperatures before entering the museum. Prior booking is mandatory and all visitors have to register via a quick response (QR) code verification system to enter the building, the museum said.

At the memorial, a special exhibition on the 1950-53 Korean War, "Beyond, there were the People," is currently underway. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114