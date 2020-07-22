 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul shares open nearly flat on profit-taking

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 09:31       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 09:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday as investors cashed in profits following a sharp gain in the previous session over economic recovery hopes.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.14 point or 0.01 percent to 2,228.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Seoul shares closed up 1.4 percent Tuesday as investor sentiment was boosted by a European Union economic stimulus deal and hopes for coronavirus vaccines.

Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.81 percent.

In Seoul, most large caps started mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.18 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.71 percent.

Power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction jumped 23.5 percent on expectations that it may benefit from the government's Green New Deal initiative.

Top steelmaker POSCO gained 1.31 percent despite its weak second-quarter earnings.

The local currency was trading at 1,193.60 won to the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 4.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114