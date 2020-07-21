Diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries hold videoconferences on regional, global issues

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn (Yonhap)



Diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries have held videoconferences on joint responses to the new coronavirus, peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, tensions in the South China Sea and other pending issues, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



The diplomats attended the Senior Officials' Meetings (SOM) of three regional dialogue platforms -- the ASEAN-plus-three meeting, which involves the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, China and Japan; the East Asia Summit (EAS); and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) -- on Monday and Tuesday.



Seoul's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn represented South Korea in the sessions, which were also aimed at preparing for the foreign ministerial- and presidential-level sessions of the regional meetings expected to take place in September and November.



At the EAS meeting, Kim called for international support for Seoul's drive to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the divided peninsula, the ministry said.



Kim also voiced hope that peace and stability will be guaranteed in the South China Sea and that territorial disputes in the strategic waterway will be peacefully resolved in accordance with "internationally established norms."



Ri Ho-jun, a North Korean diplomat in Vietnam, attended the ARF SOM session but did not make any remarks, the ministry said.



At the ARF session, the South Korean deputy minister called for joint efforts to ensure cyberspace remains "safe and transparent" mid increasing online activities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)