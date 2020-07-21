 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries hold videoconferences on regional, global issues

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 19:53       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 19:53

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn (Yonhap)
South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn (Yonhap)

Diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries have held videoconferences on joint responses to the new coronavirus, peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, tensions in the South China Sea and other pending issues, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The diplomats attended the Senior Officials' Meetings (SOM) of three regional dialogue platforms -- the ASEAN-plus-three meeting, which involves the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, China and Japan; the East Asia Summit (EAS); and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) -- on Monday and Tuesday.

Seoul's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn represented South Korea in the sessions, which were also aimed at preparing for the foreign ministerial- and presidential-level sessions of the regional meetings expected to take place in September and November.

At the EAS meeting, Kim called for international support for Seoul's drive to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the divided peninsula, the ministry said.

Kim also voiced hope that peace and stability will be guaranteed in the South China Sea and that territorial disputes in the strategic waterway will be peacefully resolved in accordance with "internationally established norms."

Ri Ho-jun, a North Korean diplomat in Vietnam, attended the ARF SOM session but did not make any remarks, the ministry said.

At the ARF session, the South Korean deputy minister called for joint efforts to ensure cyberspace remains "safe and transparent" mid increasing online activities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114