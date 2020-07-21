[Graphic News] Half of Koreans quit first jobs in less than 1 year









More than half of young South Koreans, 50.2 percent, quit their first jobs after less than a year in search of better-paying and more stable employment, a report showed.



The report, published by the Korean Labor Economic Association, also found that only 1 in 10 young people stays at a first job for more than four years.



The percentage of young people who stayed at their first jobs for more than one year but less than two was 18.9 percent, while another 18.7 percent kept their first jobs for two to four years, the report said. (Yonhap)







