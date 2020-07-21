MMCA Seoul to hold 'Project Hashtag 2020' exhibition, after reopening

The entrance to the exhibition “Project Hashtag 2020” is seen at MMCA Seoul in Jongno, central Seoul. (MMCA)



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea will unveil its new exhibition “Project Hashtag 2020” at its Seoul venue, starting Friday.



This is MMCA Seoul’s first exhibition after it reopens three venues -- Seoul, Deoksugung and Gwacheon -- in the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of easing.



The project, sponsored by Hyundai Motor, aims to promote young artist groups that collaborate across different fields of art.



Among 203 applicants, two teams of architects, designers and researchers – Gangnambug and Seoul Queer Collective – were selected this year. Both teams looked into the main areas of Seoul, in Gangnam and Jongno, criticizing the gentrification and development of the city.



“We are pleased to open the museum again for citizens,” said MMCA Director Youn Bum-mo on Tuesday at a press conference for the new exhibition “Project Hashtag 2020,” held at the MMCA Seoul. “We hope the museum plays a role in healing people’s minds amid the prolonging COVID-19 pandemic.”



The exhibition “Project Hashtag 2020” will be unveiled online as well as on the museum’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m. on Friday. The museum has promoted online content during the pandemic, showcasing exhibitions at its YouTube Channel and website (www.mmca.go.kr).



Other exhibitions at the Seoul venue include “Unflattening,” the special exhibition that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and “2020 MMC Asia Project: Looking for Another Family” that focuses on Asian contemporary art.



The Deoksugung venue is also hosting “The Modern and Contemporary Korean Writing” exhibition to show the beauty of Korea’s calligraphy.



Although visitors are recommended to make online reservations in advance at the museum’s website, it is allowed to visit exhibitions by registering at the site. The museums will only accept a limited number of visitors.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

