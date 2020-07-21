 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung Biologics sets own earnings record in 2020 H1

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 17:34       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 17:34
Samsung Biologics' plant 3
Samsung Biologics' plant 3
Samsung Biologics reached a milestone in the first half of the year by clocking the biggest revenue and operating profit in the January-June period since it was founded in 2011.

The contract development and manufacturing organization posted its second quarter earnings report Tuesday showing a revenue of 307.7 billion won ($256.8 million) and operating profit of 81.1 billion won.

Combined with the first-quarter earnings, Samsung Biologics posted revenue of 514.9 billion won and operating profit of 143.7 billion won in the first half -- its highest to date.

Samsung Biologics said that despite the COVID-19 uncertainties, it was able to maximize its plant operation rate and bring up the second-quarter revenue by 48.5 percent on-quarter, while its on-year rise was 294 percent.

In the first half of 2020, Samsung Biologics’ plants 1, 2 and 3 had evenly increased their operation rate, leading to a diminished burden on fixed spending for maintenance, the company explained.

The rosy earnings report is not a surprise, as Samsung Biologics had been noted for a series of global deals amounting to 1.8 trillion won in the first half.

The contract manufacturing deals with global biologics companies Vir, GSK and a number of unspecified European biopharmas had spelled quadruple volume of orders than the previous year, and roughly 2.5 times its revenue.

As the plants 1 and 2 have reached full capacity, and the demand for production at plant 3 continuously increases, Samsung Biologics is actively reviewing its plan to build the much-rumored plant 4 and a second “Bio Campus” for itself in its home ground of Songdo, Incheon.

Once the plan for the fourth facility fully materializes, it will make an official announcement to elaborate on the size and scope of the investment, the company said.

As of second quarter of 2020, Samsung Biologics showed that it had more than 4.4 trillion won in capital and more than 1.5 trillion won in debt. The company is financially stable with a debt-equity ratio of 35.8 percent and a loan rate of 12.9 percent.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114