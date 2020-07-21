 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pianist Kim Sun-wook to hold recital in September

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 16:13       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 16:13
Kim Sun-wook (Vincero)
Kim Sun-wook (Vincero)



Classical music production company Vincero announced Monday that pianist Kim Sun-wook’s much-anticipated recital will be held Sept. 13 at the Seoul Arts Center.

Kim’s recital was initially scheduled to take place in March, but was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

At the recital, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven, Kim will present the great maestro’s Andante Favori, WoO 57; Piano Sonata No. 30, Op. 109; Piano Sonata No. 31, Op. 110; and Piano Sonata No. 32, Op. 111.

Before the Seoul engagement, Kim is to go on a nationwide tour across Korea from Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, to Busan, from Sept. 8 to 11.

The recital will leave every other seat empty at the concert hall for social distancing reasons. Tickets will open Wednesday for members of the Seoul Arts Center and Friday for the wider public.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
