National

Ruling party’s by-elections dilemma: Seoul and Busan ‘too big to let go’

By Park Han-na
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 15:42
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)



The two vacant mayoral seats left behind by two disgraced heavyweights from the ruling Democratic Party have put the party in a bind.

To field candidates for the posts in Seoul and Busan in by-elections next year, it will have to break its own rules and its campaign promises. But the country’s two largest cities, with a combined population of 11 million, are too big to lose.

The two offices have been vacant since Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who belonged to the ruling party, died earlier this month after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

In April, former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don stepped down from his post after admitting to allegations of sexual misconduct against a civil servant.

The Democratic Party’s constitution states that if one of its elected officials loses a post due to serious misconduct, such as corruption or fraud, the party will not nominate a candidate for that constituency in a by-election.

To nominate candidates for the Seoul and Busan mayoral races, therefore, it would have to amend its constitution.

Losing both major cities could have a negative impact on the ruling party’s chances in the 2022 presidential election. Party bigwigs expressed a range of views on the matter.

Rep. Lee Nak-yeon, who is leading public polls as a favored presidential candidate, avoided direct comment when asked what action the party should take. “We still have much time left (before making a decision) and have a lot of things to do before that. I wonder if it is wise to argue about it,” he said Tuesday.

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung said Monday that the party should comply with its party constitution.

“Even a merchant has to risk financial loss to retain (clients’) trust. It is right to keep the promise as stipulated in the party constitution even if the damage is huge and painful,” he said in a radio interview.

Former Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who announced earlier this month that he planned to run in the ruling party leadership election in August, said the party should push to revise its rules.

“Next year’s by-elections that will take place in the capital city of South Korea and the second-largest city will have a direct impact on the presidential election,” he said.

Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan also showed discomfort with Gov. Lee’s remarks. “We can decide whether to field candidates or not around year-end and hold a primary in February next year.”

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
