Kurly founder named among world’s top female fundraisers

Founder of Seoul-based same-day deliery startup Kurly, Sophie Kim, was listed among the top 10 female founders in the world by fundraising, data showed Tuesday.The founder of Market Kurly had raised the eighth-most money on the list as of June, raking in a combined $282 million since Kurly’s inception in 2014, according to data compiled by Businessfinancing.co.uk, a research and information provider in UK.Kim was the only Korean and one of four from Asia. The list of Asian entrepreneurs included Ant Financial Services founder Lucy Peng, Grab co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Tan Hooi Ling and Hong Kong-based virtual bank WeLab cofounder Frances Kang.Over the past decade, the percentage of deals made with female leadership rose nearly twofold to 15.7 percent. Last year, 21 female-founded or co-founded American startups became unicorns, up from 15 the previous year.The estimate is based on data provided by Crunchbase, a startup information platform.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com