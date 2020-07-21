SK Telecom to export 5G mobile edge computing tech with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(SK Telecom Co.-Yonhap)



South Korea's leading telecom operator SK Telecom Co. said Tuesday it has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to export its 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technology.



The carrier signed an agreement to form a consortium with the Asia Pacific and South Korea units of HPE to provide the key 5G technology to global telecom operators.



The consortium is currently in talks with telecom operators in Malaysia and Thailand and plans to target North American and European markets, according to the statement.



Under the deal, SK Telecom will supply the software for the technology, while HPE will provide the infrastructure and be in charge of its management.



MEC is a key technology in the delivery of ultra-low latency data transmission in 5G networks. It is expected to improve services in areas like smart factories and autonomous vehicles.



SK Telecom has focused on developing the 5G technology with other global IT firms.



It is currently preparing MEC-based cloud services with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. (Yonhap)