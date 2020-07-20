 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Hallyu tourists spent $1,007 on average in 2019

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 10:01




Foreign visitors to South Korea last year for consuming K-pop goods and content spent an estimated $1,007 on average, according to a report.

In its latest tourism industry analysis report, the state-run Korea Tourism Organization estimated that some 1.11 million foreigners came to Korea in 2019 to specifically consume goods and experiences related to Hallyu last year.

On average, $302 was spent on general shopping, $184 on lodgings, $155 on food and $138 on Hallyu-related spending, according to the KTO report. (Yonhap)



