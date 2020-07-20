 Back To Top
Business

GS25 says Disaronno sold most in mobile liquor orders

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 17:08
(GS Retail)
(GS Retail)

GS25 said Monday the bestselling product from its mobile app for wine and liquor orders was Disaronno, an Amaretto-tasting liqueur. Over 70 percent of wine orders made via the app were made outside of Seoul, it added.

The convenience store chain launched the mobile app Wine25 Plus on July 13, allowing customers to order alcoholic beverages and pick them up from a nearby GS25 store.

Analyzing the data for the past week, the convenience store operator revealed that 28.8 percent of liquor orders in the app were made in Seoul.

“Unlike our expectation that the users of Wine24 Plus would largely be concentrated in Seoul, we found that many liquor lovers across the country are making purchases using the app,” a GS Retail official said.

Disaronno, an Italian liqueur often used for cocktails, was the bestselling product with more than 200 bottles selling daily on the app, the company said.

The growing trend of drinking at home has led to the increased demand for such “special” products, which are difficult to find in retail shops, the company said.

The company’s launch of the app comes after the revision of the Liquor Tax Act in April, which allowed retailers to sell alcoholic beverages on e-commerce platforms. Delivery remains banned, as customers have to visit physical stores to pick up their orders.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
