Seoul stocks end tad lower on profit-taking, stimulus uncertainties

South Korean shares closed a tad lower Monday as investors locked in part of gains built on hopes for economic relief packages in major economies. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.99 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 2,198.20. Trading volume was high at about 675 million shares worth some 11.8 trillion won ($9.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 476 to 369.



The index climbed 2.4 percent last week on the back of hopes for stimulus measures in major economies, which prodded investors to cash in gains, analysts said.



Investors also kept a watchful eye on uncertainties over the additional stimulus measures under review.



Investor wariness grew as European leaders came to a disagreement over a 750 billion-euro ($857 billion) stimulus package and the passing of the US emergency relief package likely being delayed, analysts said.



"The stock market may remain on the sidelines until the US stimulus bill is approved," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.



US President Donald Trump is pushing to include a payroll tax cut as part of the aid plan, raising the level of uncertainties, Noh added.



In Seoul, most large caps finished in negative terrain.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.37 percent to 54,200 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.84 percent to 82,200 won.



Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics retreated 0.54 percent to 739,000 won, and Celltrion dipped 1.52 percent to 323,000 won.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 3.4 percent to 121,500 won, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors adding 3.26 percent to 38,000 won.



The local currency closed at 1,203.2 won per dollar, up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.



Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 1.1 basis points to 0.801 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond slipped 1.4 basis points to 1.066 percent. (Yonhap)