Tesla Model 3 on hire in Seoul: SK Rent-a-Car

South Korea’s rental service firm SK Rent-a-Car said Monday it has launched a rental service for Tesla Model 3 at its 10 branches in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province



“As demand for electric vehicles continues to increase, we have recently released new products of Tesla, the most favored EV of customers,” a company official said.



A total of 21 Tesla Model 3 units will be offered as short-term rental cars. Customers can make reservations through the firm’s website or customer centers.



SK Rent-a-Car will offer a 60 percent discount on the rental fee until the end of the year to expand customer experience of using EVs. The firm also plans to expand the number of EVs and rental branches after monitoring customer feedback.



“It is a meaningful attempt to officially release Tesla products for rent in areas other than Jeju Island,” said the official. “We will expand various rental products for EVs in the future.”



