Ruling party floor leader proposes relocation of Cheong Wa Dae to Sejong

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon on Monday proposed relocating the National Assembly and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae from Seoul to the administrative city of Sejong to curb housing prices.
“Through active discussions, the National Assembly, Cheong Wa Dae and central government ministries should move to Sejong in order to alleviate overcrowding and real estate problems in Greater Seoul area,” Kim said during a floor negotiation speech at the National Assembly.
The completion of forming the administrative city is a major premise and core strategy for balanced development of regions, he said.
Of 16 central government ministries, 12 have moved to the Sejong Government Complex, located about 130 kilometers south of Seoul since 2012 as a part of the country’s efforts for decentralization.
Kim vowed to strengthen regulations on multiple home owners and claw back excess earnings from real estate speculation by pushing for the passage of housing market bills during plenary sessions from July 30 to Aug. 4.
“We should not close our eyes on the unearned income that comes from houses being held like hostages,” he said.
Laying hopes on the Korean version of the New Deal, a 160 trillion won ($133 billion) plan initiated by President Moon Jae-in, Kim said he will tide over challenges posed by climate change and sluggish job market with the plan.
“The gist of Green New Deal is the transition of energy-fostering industries of future cars, smart architecture and industrial complex and green energy can drive innovation,” he said.
He urged opposition parties for bipartisan cooperation in kick-starting inter-Korean economic projects to give a reboot to the stalled peace process in the Korean Peninsula.
To step up parliamentary diplomacy, a delegation comprised of both the ruling and opposition party lawmakers will be formed to visit Washington and Beijing before the 2020 United States presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 3.
“We need aggressive diplomacy driven by lawmakers for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula even if we are under self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Noting that South Korea can resume tourism program to North Korea’s Kumgangsan and should recognize the Kaesong industrial park as an exception in the sanctions list posed by sanctions imposed over Pyongyang’s weapons programs.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)