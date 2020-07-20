Samsung hints Galaxy Fold 2 to debut in August

Samsung Electronics has hinted it is planning to unveil its second edition of Galaxy Fold at the upcoming Unpacked event in August, according to a short teaser video uploaded on one of its social network channels.
On a Twitter account run by Samsung’s UK office, a video clip featured a drop of rose gold paint transforming into a symmetrical shape assumed to be a butterfly. It also displayed the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event that falls on Aug. 5.
The butterfly image previously symbolized Samsung’s first foldable device Galaxy Fold rolled out last year.
There is heated speculation on the probability of Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Fold 2 at the Aug. 5 Unpacked event planned for the Galaxy Note 20 series.
Some tipsters claimed Samsung would not announce the Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 devices at the same time, considering rumors that the tech giant has been struggling with slower software development for the new foldable gadget.
However, given the official teaser it is highly likely that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be part of Samsung’s Unpacked event next month, along with at least two models belonging to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip 5G version.
The Galaxy Fold 2, featuring a 7.7-inch main display, is also rumored to be retailed for 2.39 million won ($1,990), unchanged from its predecessor.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
