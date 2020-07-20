 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] S. Korean man detained for lying to authorities tracing COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 10:27       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 10:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

INCHEON -- A man who worked at a private education institution in Incheon was detained for not cooperating with authorities who were tracing the new coronavirus and apparently worsening the outbreak in the western port city, police said Monday.

The 24-year-old, who contracted the virus after visiting nightclubs in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon in early May, is suspected of lying to health authorities about his job and itinerary, which eventually led to a community spread in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul.

The police detained him on charges of violating the law on prevention and control of infectious diseases, and sent the case to the prosecution saying he should be indicted.

The instructor reportedly told authorities that he is jobless and did not report that he taught at a cram school in Incheon.

Local health authorities, who were dubious of his report, asked the police to secure his mobile phone records, which delayed the tracing process that could have prevented additional infections.

More than 40 elementary, middle and high school students were infected in Incheon, with chain transmissions estimated to have infected some 80 patients across the country.

The man recovered from the infectious virus after a monthlong treatment but had remained hospitalized due to another medical condition police did not elaborate on.

Police said they plan to strictly deal with those refusing or disrupting epidemiological studies.

South Korea has reported more than 13,700 cases of the new coronavirus since its first case was reported on Jan. 20. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114