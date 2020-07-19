Seoul to add more electricity-powered buses

(Yonhap)



The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Sunday that it will sharply increase the number of electricity-powered buses as part of the country's green mobility campaign.



The municipality of Seoul plans to add 166 electric buses in the second half, raising the annual purchase of such vehicles to 257 in 2020.



The purchase will raise the total number of electric buses on the roads in the South Korean capital to 392. The city bought 135 electric buses in 2019.



Seoul has expanded the operation of electric buses since their pilot launch in November 2018 in a bid to reduce fine dust pollution, in addition to natural gas-powered buses.



The city government said electric buses are energy cost-saving, as one such bus can save about 12.6 million won ($10,500) per year.



Seoul set aside 24.8 billion won to foster green energy public transportation in the second half.



Part of the funds came from the country's third extra budget aimed at tackling the new coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout. (Yonhap)