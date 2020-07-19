 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul to add more electricity-powered buses

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Jul 19, 2020 - 15:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Sunday that it will sharply increase the number of electricity-powered buses as part of the country's green mobility campaign.

The municipality of Seoul plans to add 166 electric buses in the second half, raising the annual purchase of such vehicles to 257 in 2020.

The purchase will raise the total number of electric buses on the roads in the South Korean capital to 392. The city bought 135 electric buses in 2019.

Seoul has expanded the operation of electric buses since their pilot launch in November 2018 in a bid to reduce fine dust pollution, in addition to natural gas-powered buses.

The city government said electric buses are energy cost-saving, as one such bus can save about 12.6 million won ($10,500) per year.

Seoul set aside 24.8 billion won to foster green energy public transportation in the second half.

Part of the funds came from the country's third extra budget aimed at tackling the new coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114