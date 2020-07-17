 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korean assembly speaker proposes peace talks with N. Korean counterpart

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 19:39       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 19:39
National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug (C) and lawmakers pay their respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul on July 17, 2020, to mark Constitution Day. (Yonhap)
National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug (C) and lawmakers pay their respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul on July 17, 2020, to mark Constitution Day. (Yonhap)

National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug on Friday proposed talks with his North Korean counterpart to discuss ways to enhance peace and cooperation between the two countries.

The dialogue offer by Park, who left the ruling Democratic Party last month to serve as the assembly speaker, came as inter-Korean relations are stalemated after the North's provocative detonation of an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory a month earlier.

"The arbiters of the Korean Peninsula's fate should be South and North Korea ... As the first step to that end, (I) officially propose inter-Korean assembly talks to the representative of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly," Park said in his speech marking the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of South Korea's Constitution.

"I am prepared to discuss inter-Korean relations and issues sincerely, with an open mind, at any time and in any place," Park said. (Yonhap)

"Let us (meet) to declare a commitment to peace on the peninsula and coprosperity and find ways to institutionally back up inter-Korean relations," Park said.

The assembly speaker also said he wishes to discuss inter-Korean cooperation in sectors like disease prevention, health, agriculture and forestry as well as railroads linking the countries during the envisioned talks. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114