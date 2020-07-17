 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Craft beer fizzes with rising popularity in Korea

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 16:49       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 16:49
(BGF Retail)
(BGF Retail)

Craft beer is expanding its market share in South Korea, with sales at convenience stores seeing a surge in recent months.

According to convenience store chain CU, the sales of craft beer products surged by 390.8 percent from January to June on-year. In March, the sales portion of craft beer products outstripped other brands produced by large liquor makers with 50.3 percent.

Another convenience store chain GS25 also said the sales of beer products manufactured by microbreweries jumped by 293 percent from January to May on-year.

The industry views the increased popularity of craft beer is largely due to the local boycott movement against Japanese beer products, triggered from the political and trade feud between the two countries.

According to Korea Customs Service, Korean imports of Japanese beer in the January-May period was 2.9 billion won, a drop by 91 percent from last year.

While Japanese beer brand Asahi topped in sales in the first half of 2019, it gave way to Heineken this year, and have been pushed to below the third place according to CU.

The COVID-19 outbreak also appears to have affected the sales of craft beer products, as it has led more people to drink at home, according industry sources.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114