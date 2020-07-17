LG Electronics CTO to join IFA 2020 press conference

LG CTO Park Il-pyung speaks at IFA 2019 in Berlin last year. (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics announced Friday that the company’s chief technology officer will join the IFA 2020 press conference as a speaker in September.
Although the largest trade show for consumer electronics in Europe is to be held on a smaller scale than in previous years due to the protracted COVID-19 crisis, LG has decided to participate.
LG CTO Park Il-pyung is expected to discuss how the South Korean company plans to offer new value to its customers in the era of the new normal, the firm said.
Park will touch on the increase in demand for noncontact services such as online education, and on new lifestyles pivoting on home, from the perspectives of both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors.
Whether the LG executive will physically fly to Berlin to deliver his speech hasn’t been decided.
“The form of participation could vary,” said a company official. “It could take place remotely via video, but the final decision hasn’t been made yet.”
IFA CEO Jens Heithecker released a message welcoming LG’s participation.
There will be no offline exhibition booth open to the general public, LG said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
