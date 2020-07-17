 Back To Top
National

US Embassy to resume nonimmigrant visa services for student, exchange program participants

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 09:44       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 09:44
Harvard University (AFP-Yonhap)
Harvard University (AFP-Yonhap)

The US Embassy in Seoul said Thursday it will resume nonimmigrant visa services for students and exchange program participants, partially rolling back the suspension of all visa operations put in place over coronavirus fears.

The new measure will take effect Monday, the embassy said.

"The United States Embassy in Seoul will resume certain nonimmigrant visa services for F, M and J nonimmigrant visa applicants. While the Embassy will process applications as soon as practicable, applicants may experience increased wait times due to substantial backlogs," it said in a press release.

In March, the embassy announced the suspension of all routine visa interviews in line with a State Department measure to respond to the virus pandemic as Seoul was seen as a country hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, with a surge in cases from its southeastern region.

South Korea has flattened the curve on the back of aggressive containment efforts, with its daily virus cases hovering at 40-60 in recent weeks. Its total caseload stood at 13,612 on Thursday. (Yonhap)
