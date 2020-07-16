Smilegate transforms its hit game CrossFire into 36-episode drama series in China

Poster of Smilegate’s Chinese series based on its FPS game CrossFire (Smilegate)
Smilegate said Thursday a 36-episode drama series based on its first-person shooter game CrossFire will be broadcast in China starting Monday.
Launched in 2007, CrossFire is the most popular FPS game in China, with accumulated global revenue of 12.6 trillion won ($10.4 billion).
According to the South Korean game maker, CrossFire is the first Korean game played professionally in an esports competition to be turned into a drama series.
Smilegate and Chinese drama production company Youhug Media poured in 270 million yuan ($38.5 million) over the past four years to produce the series, also named as CrossFire.
The series is available on the over-the-top platform of Tencent, a Chinese game company and publisher of Smilegate’s CrossFire in the country.
The series stars top Chinese actors Lu Han and Wu Lei who endeavor to become the best professional CrossFire players with different backgrounds in the series.
