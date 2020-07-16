Wide open nature of Jeju offers solace for COVID-19 weary

Hallasan is seen from the Yeongsil Course (Kim Hoo-ran/The Korea Herald)



Five months into COVID-19, I was itching to go somewhere, anywhere.



The past few months had been filled with anxiety as I worried about family members in different countries. When we were finally all united in Seoul, the house got too crowded, as we mostly kept to home, other than returning to work. I needed to self-isolate in a quiet place -- undisturbed by anyone.



Travel abroad was out of the question. So were crowded tourist destinations.



That left me with an escape to Jeju Island, sometimes labeled Korea’s southern resort island, as the most logical choice. The wide open nature meant I would not come into contact with many people. It also meant I could have time to myself, unfettered by family or work obligations.



My only concern is that the monsoon season is forecast to start on the day I arrive on Jeju Island. I consult with friends who live there whether I should cancel the trip and they assure me that the monsoon season on Jeju Island does not mean endless downpour.





Day 1



I take an early flight out of Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport, arriving on Jeju Island about an hour later. To my horror, the flight is fully booked and I find myself sitting rigidly, not taking my mask off and trying not to touch anything. Korean Air has reduced the number of flights to Jeju in response to the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in the packed flights.



By the time I have picked up my rental car and driven myself to the starting point of the Yeongsil Course at the foot of Hallasan, it is nearly noon. The hourlong drive to the start of the Yeongsil Course at the foot of Hallasan National Park is simply breathtaking: The lush green tree branches on either side of the road form a thick canopy through which gentle sunlight breaks through. I roll down the windows to take in the fresh air and am rewarded with the merry chirping of birds. And the number of deer I sighted crossing the road, oblivious to the oncoming car!



Tourist pamphlets describe Yeonsgil Course as an easy 1 1/2-hour hike to Witsaeorum, located to the left of the top of Hallasan. However, the first part of the hike is an arduous climb up what feels like an endless staircase to nowhere. Stopping frequently, I admire the spectacular view of a steep cliff to the right, aptly named “Yeongsil Giam Rocks and Obaegnahan,” for its tall outcroppings that look like 500 generals. Any complaints about climbing under the blazing midday sun with very little cover fade away.



Yes, those stairs do end at one point and a vast plain of shrubbery unfolds before my eyes with the flat top of Hallasan straight ahead of me. I am in awe by the near silence here and the bluest sky I have seen in days.



The climb down is much easier and I visit Jonjaam Hermitage, an old Buddhist temple that dates back to Goryeo period, located near the entrance to the Yeongsil Course. An old friend has recommended the place for its strong “ki,” or energy force. This is where native Jeju people come to get their ki recharged, she said. After four hours on a mountain trail on an empty stomach, I could use some recharging.





Olle Route 10 takes you on a long stretch of stairs that winds around Songaksan, offering a breathtaking view of the ocean. (Kim Hoo-ran/The Korea Herald)



Day 2



The weather forecasters are wrong. It is another sunny day, despite an earlier forecast of a week of rain. I set out from the hotel at 8 a.m., driving to a parking lot at Hwasun Golden Sand Beach, the starting point of the Olle Route 10.



The course takes me through a sandy beach as well as a treacherous stretch of rocks before I hit another expanse of beach, the ocean to my left and the massive Sanbangsan to my right.



A cafe with lounge music blaring beckons and I stop by for a cool glass of cucumber-infused sparkling water. The panoramic view of the ocean from One and Only tempts me to tarry a while, but I get going. The Olle app says the course takes five-six hours -- that means at least seven or eight hours for me.



The course is a stunning one, following the southwestern coastline. With the ocean to the left and picturesque mountains and oreum -- smaller volcano outcrop -- to my right, I am light on my feet. I pass through Yongmeori Coast, walk along a geo-trail, which is fenced off, learning from posters that prehistoric human footprints are found here.



Songaksan is the climax of Olle Route 10, the route winding around the steep ocean-side mountain. The view of the deep blue ocean from high up is awe-inspiring and the cool ocean breeze is a welcome relief.



The rest of the route does not impress, taking me through fields of potatoes without an inch of shade in sight. Further on, the course takes detours, taking me to an airstrip once used by the Japanese during World War II.



The route ends in a small town, a rather undramatic conclusion to an otherwise unforgettable day. While the Olle app tells you how to get back to your starting point, I take the easy way out, taking a cab. It has been a long, hot day and my ears are burning.





A ribbon marks an Olle path. Seen ahead is Sanbangsan on Olle Route 10. (Kim Hoo-ran/The Korea Herald)