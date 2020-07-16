 Back To Top
Business

Mercedes-Benz Korea unveils four high-performance models

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 16, 2020 - 17:06       Updated : Jul 16, 2020 - 18:00
The new Mercedes-AMG GT (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
The new Mercedes-AMG GT (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Thursday it is set to unveil, for the first time here, four new models under the premium high-performance brand Mercedes-AMG at the AMG Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday.

“There has been a growing demand for high-performance vehicles, especially among younger customers. In order to address this demand, the AMG brand is introducing a variety of performance models including the first-ever engine family 35 along with the 45 and the 45 S models,” said Mercedes-Benz Korea Vice President Mark Raine.

The four new AMG models include the new Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan, a new high-performance sedan the firm says maximizes driving dynamics. Another model is the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC+ Hatchback, which combines its kart-like driving capabilities.

The automaker will also launch the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ coupe sedan, equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out 421 horsepower -- 40 horsepower more than the preceding engine, along with the Drift mode. The last model is the new Mercedes-AMG GT, a new version of the classic sports car that integrates racing technology in a road vehicle with an accent on sportiness. 

They will be officially launched in Korea in August, when details and prices will be unveiled.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



