 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

‘United, we are stronger’: German ambassador

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jul 16, 2020 - 17:40       Updated : Jul 16, 2020 - 18:50
German Ambassador to South Korea Stephen Auer speaks during a reception held Wednesday at his residence in Seoul to celebrate the German presidency of the EU Council. (Embassy of Germany)
German Ambassador to South Korea Stephen Auer speaks during a reception held Wednesday at his residence in Seoul to celebrate the German presidency of the EU Council. (Embassy of Germany)

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak hit Europe earlier this year, the European Union had faced a slew of challenges ranging from Brexit and climate change to migration.

Germany’s six-month-long presidency of the EU Council, which began July 1, comes at a critical time as the EU seeks to cushion the economic and social fallout of the prolonged pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink the presidency,” German Ambassador to South Korea Stephen Auer said during a reception held Wednesday at his residence in Seoul to celebrate the German presidency of the EU Council.

With the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis at the heart of the German program for the presidency, Germany seeks to play a role in bringing the EU member states closer so that they stand “together for Europe’s recovery.”

In the wake of the pandemic, EU member states were seen responding individually rather than in unity in terms of making decisions to close borders and take emergency economic measures, putting the interests of their people first.

“No region in the world is as strong and has as much solidarity as we have in the European Union. During our presidency, we will do everything we can to further strengthen the spirit,” he said, adding that they are stronger and taken more seriously when they stand united.

During its presidency, Germany will coordinate the EU’s efforts to overcome the pandemic in social, economic and political aspects to make Europe fairer, stronger and more sustainable, it said.

Other pressing tasks include concluding its negotiations on the future relationship with the United Kingdom, which left the EU Jan. 31, as well as making progress on climate protection and digital transformation, and strengthening its role at a global level, it added.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114