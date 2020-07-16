Seoul stocks close lower on profit-taking, mixed economic signals

(Yonhap)



South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday on investors' profit-taking amid mixed economic signals.



The Korean won fell against the US dollar.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.12 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 2,183.76. Trading volume was high at about 775 million shares worth some 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 435 to 403.



Foreigners sold a net 13 billion won, ending a three-day buying streak, with institutions offloading a net 184 billion won. Retail investors purchased a net 301 billion won.



"Leading stocks seem to be taking a breather (after recent gains), with investors turning to profit-taking," said Samsung securities analyst Seo Jeong-hoon.



The KOSPI closed above the 2,200 level for the first time since Feb. 19 in the previous session, largely on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and economic recovery.



The index remained bearish the entire session Thursday, extending losses following the central bank's gloomy economic forecast for 2020.



Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said South Korea's GDP growth this year is likely to be lower than the May forecast of 0.2 percent contraction, citing that the recovery in consumption and exports will be slower than previously forecast.



The BOK froze the key rate at 0.5 percent, as widely expected.



Growing tension between the United States and China over Beijing's new national security law in Hong Kong also made investors cautious.



The KOSPI trimmed some of the earlier losses on China's surprising 3.2 percent on-year hike in gross domestic product in the second quarter. The world's second-largest economy posted a 6.8-percent on-year drop in the first quarter.



Most large caps finished lower.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.65 percent to 53,800 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipping 0.36 percent to 82,700 won.



Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics dipped 2.27 percent to 732,000 won, and Celltrion fell 0.32 percent to 315,000 won.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.92 percent to 110,000 won.



The local currency closed at 1,205.6 won per dollar, down 5.10 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)