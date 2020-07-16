 Back To Top
Entertainment

Actor Shin Hyun-joon temporarily leaves ‘The Return of Superman’ amid controversy raised by ex-manager

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jul 18, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Jul 18, 2020 - 16:01
Shin Hyun-joon (Yonhap)
Shin Hyun-joon (Yonhap)

After just one episode, actor Shin Hyun-joon’s agency, HJ Film, announced that Shin will be temporarily stepping down from KBS’ “The Return of Superman” on Wednesday as trouble with his former manager Kim Kwang-seob continues.

Shin and his family appeared on the program for the first time Sunday as scheduled, despite a complaint filed against Shin on July 9 by his former manager of 13 years, alleging unfair treatment. The program, “The Return of Superman,” shows how celebrities raise their young children.

The program staff did not disclose a stance regarding Shin after the incident and went on to show the first episode featuring Shin despite the controversy, but they did shut down the page where viewers could leave comments.

“Actor Shin Hyun-joon’s family is suffering too much right now. In order to prevent secondary harm, we have asked the ‘The Return of Superman’ staff for forgiveness and requested Shin’s temporary removal from the program,” said HJ Film on Wednesday in a press release. “We will take care of the problems going on right now. Thank you.”

Previously, Kim had accused Shin of not paying him properly, presenting numerous text messages between the two as evidence. Then Kim went to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station on Monday and accused Shin of having illegally using the medication propofol in 2010.

Although the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office investigated the propofol allegations in 2010, the ex-manager requested that the evidence be reexamined.

Furthermore, Kim has accused Lee Gwan-yong, head of HJ Film, and one photographer of defamation and spreading false information.

Shin has denied all of Kim’s claims and lamented the fact that Kim would do such a thing, saying he considered the ex-manager family. On Thursday he posted his first Instagram message since the incident, saying he could rely only on God in hard times.

Shin is known for his roles in “Barefoot Ki-bong” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
