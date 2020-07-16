 Back To Top
Entertainment

Jeonju film fest to kick off screening tour

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 16, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Jul 16, 2020 - 15:36
Poster for the 21nd Jeonju International Film Festival (Jeonju IFF)
Poster for the 21nd Jeonju International Film Festival (Jeonju IFF)

The 21st edition of Jeonju International Film Festival will set off on a two-month domestic screening event to showcase selected films from this year’s festival.

The organizers of the festival on Wednesday announced the event will kick off next Tuesday at the Jeonju Digital Independent Cinema -- also known as JIFF Theque -- located in Jeonju Cine Complex, at which the event will run for two months until Sept. 20. Films will also be screened in Seoul at CGV Cinelibrary in Myeong-dong and CGV Arthouse in Apgujeong for three weeks starting Aug. 6.

The long-term screening event is being held in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which had forced the 21st edition of the international film fest to be held behind closed doors in May.

Out of the total 180 titles of the official lineup, 175 films will be screened at the Jeonju cinema. The list includes the festival’s grand prize winners international feature “Damp Season,” Korean features “Mom’s Song” and “Gull” and Korean short “The End of the Universe.” An assortment of 40 films will hit the two cinemas in Seoul, mostly consisting of Korean films but including the award-winning international titles.

The organizers will also host a special exhibition focusing on the works and lives of American identical twin stop-motion animators Stephen and Timothy Quay, better known as the Quay Brothers. Titled “Quay Brothers: Welcome to the Dormitorium,” the exhibition will take place at the 7th Hall of Seoul Arts Center’s Hangaram Art Museum until Oct. 4. The organizers added a special screening of 25 titles from the Quay Brothers, including “Street Of Crocodiles” (1986) and “The Doll’s Breath” (2019), will also be screened at the JIFF Theque.

Jeonju IFF will also be delivering film tickets to medical staff working on the fight against COVID-19 as part of the “#ThanksToYouChallenge,” a social media challenge spreading nationwide to support the frontline workers.

The organizers assured precautionary measures inside the cinemas will be in place, with all audiences kept in track through a QR-code based entry system. Audiences will be required to wear face masks at all times.

More information about the event can be found at Jeonju IFF official website (www.jeonjufest.kr) and social media, and detailed information about Seoul screenings can be found at CGV website (www.cgv.co.kr).



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
