 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Leaders of Samsung, Hyundai Motor to meet again over car battery

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 16, 2020 - 14:43       Updated : Jul 16, 2020 - 14:43
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (left) shakes hands with Hyundai Motor Group heir Chung Euisun during a luncheon in January. (Yonhap)
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (left) shakes hands with Hyundai Motor Group heir Chung Euisun during a luncheon in January. (Yonhap)


Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun are expected to meet again to hold a second round of discussions on next-generation electric car battery technology, according to news reports Thursday.

Lee is likely to visit Hyundai Motor’s research and development institution in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday, according to the reports.

The visit is being planned in response to Chung’s visit to Samsung SDI’s factory in Cheonan, North Chungcheong Province, in May.

During the May meeting, the two heirs discussed Samsung’s latest technology for all-solid-state batteries, known as next-generation batteries because they are expected to replace the lithium-ion batteries widely used in electric vehicles today.

After the meeting, both Samsung and Hyundai denied rumors that the two leaders had talked about specific plans for a future partnership connected with building battery-powered cars.

The second meeting, however, might indicate that a concrete partnership deal is in the works, market watchers said.

Hyundai’s Chung has been active in meeting battery makers recently, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Corp. Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. This is seen as evidence of a strong push by Hyundai to roll out 1 million electric cars in 2025 as part of its “New Deal” plan.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114