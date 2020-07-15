[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Vivarium

(Ireland, Denmark, Belgium)

Opened July 16

Drama, SF

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan



Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a real estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, the couple can’t leave quickly enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinthesque housing development, they find themselves trapped as each road keeps on taking them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare.









Gwangju Video: The Missing

(Korea)

Opened July 16

Documentary

Directed by Lee Jo-hoon



At around 1 p.m. on May 21, 1980, some 200 protestors stood in front of the South Jeolla Provincial Office building in Gwangju, confronting armed soldiers. With the sound of the national anthem as the signal, the military, from both ground and air, opened fire on the civilians. Tracing his way back to the making of “Gwangju Video” -- an amalgamation of video reports from a foreign journalist during the Gwangju Democratic Uprising -- the documentary discovers four hours of mass shooting was missing from the video.









Peninsula

(Korea)

Opened July 15

Thriller, Action

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho



Four years after the outbreak of a zombie virus on a train headed to Busan, the Korean Peninsula has turned into a diseased wasteland. Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the country, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve money and leave the peninsula alive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best or the worst of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.









Bombshell

(US)

Opened July 8

Drama

Directed by Jay Roach



Against the backdrop of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News’ anchor, Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), finds herself embroiled in a controversy after questioning Republican front-runner Donald Trump on his misogynistic remarks. Meanwhile, former anchor of Fox News Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) slaps the network’s founder Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment. Her decision leads to Kelly and others to consider coming forward with their own stories, eventually inciting a movement that reverberates around the world.