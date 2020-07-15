[Breaking] Painting album by Joseon master painter fails to find new owner

Eight Confucian scholars of the Song dynasty painted by Jeong Seon from the album designated as Treasure No. 1,796 (K Auction)



A painting album by Jeong Seon (1676-1759), an artist hailed as a Joseon-period master of landscape paintings, failed to find a new owner Wednesday at an auction held by K-Auction in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul. The bidding started at 5 billion won.



Designated as Treasure No. 1,796, the painting album of Haeak palgyeong and Songyu palhyeondo comprises 16 paintings by Jeong Seon -- eight scenes of Mt. Kumgang (Haeak palgyeong) located in today’s North Korea and eight paintings depicting the Confucian scholars of China’s Song Dynasty (Songyu palhyeondo).



The painting album by Jeong Seon is owned by Woohak Cultural Foundation, which was established in 1996 and runs the Yongin University Museum. An official from the cultural foundation declined to give details on its decision to put the treasure up for auction.



By Park Yuna




