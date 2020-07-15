Coupang launches phone-subscription service sales

(Coupang)
Expanding the line of products sold on its platform, Coupang said Wednesday it has launched Rocket Mobile, through which customers can browse and choose subscription plans offered by mobile carriers.
The South Korean e-commerce giant said the new platform is an addition to the current sales of smartphone devices, including those made by Samsung Electronics and Apple.
Through Rocket Mobile, customers can now choose monthly call plans as they purchase mobile devices, a one-stop service that was initially only available at offline vendors.
To promote the new platform, Coupang said it has organized various benefits, including same-day or dawn delivery service, and interest-free installment plan of up to 24 months, depending on the payment method.
“We came up with the service to provide more convenient shopping experience for cell phone buyers,” Coupang Retail Vice President Lee Byeong-hee said.
“We will continue to innovate so customers can receive more benefits in the future.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)