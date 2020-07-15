 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Coupang launches phone-subscription service sales

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 17:15       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 17:15
(Coupang)
(Coupang)

Expanding the line of products sold on its platform, Coupang said Wednesday it has launched Rocket Mobile, through which customers can browse and choose subscription plans offered by mobile carriers.

The South Korean e-commerce giant said the new platform is an addition to the current sales of smartphone devices, including those made by Samsung Electronics and Apple.

Through Rocket Mobile, customers can now choose monthly call plans as they purchase mobile devices, a one-stop service that was initially only available at offline vendors.

To promote the new platform, Coupang said it has organized various benefits, including same-day or dawn delivery service, and interest-free installment plan of up to 24 months, depending on the payment method.

“We came up with the service to provide more convenient shopping experience for cell phone buyers,” Coupang Retail Vice President Lee Byeong-hee said.

“We will continue to innovate so customers can receive more benefits in the future.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114