 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Ministries in discord over lifting construction ban on Seoul’s greenbelts

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 15:54       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 15:54
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, left, and Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee attend a press briefing held at the Seoul government complex on July 10. (Yonhap)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, left, and Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee attend a press briefing held at the Seoul government complex on July 10. (Yonhap)
Agencies handling the Moon Jae-in administration’s ambitious measures to cool down the heated real estate market revealed Wednesday they are not on the same page over lifting the construction ban in greenbelt areas to provide more homes.

In an interview with a local news outlet MBC on Tuesday, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government is open to the possibility of lifting the construction ban in greenbelt zones or “development restriction areas” designated by the state to resolve the nation’s housing supply shortage.

Greenbelt zones are environmentally-protected areas where constructions are banned. Some 149-square-kilometer areas in 19 out of 25 districts in Seoul are currently designated as such zones, which account for around 25 percent of the city’s area.

“We are currently reviewing five to six different measures to supply more housings and are open to the possibility of checking the greenbelt issue following the ongoing reviews, if necessary,” Hong told MBC. Hong referred to the latest measures announced via the administration’s 22nd set of policy actions on July 10 to bolster housing supply in Seoul and other key areas, including public redevelopment of old housings and recycling of vacant offices.

But early Wednesday, Vice Land Minister Park Sun-ho took a more cautious stance on the greenbelt issue with a radio interview with CBS, saying that “the issue of using greenbelts to simply build homes would require more thoughts.”

Park explained the greenbelt zones work not only as boundaries for protecting the environment, but for excessive expansion of the city area as well.

“We have yet to officially start a discussion on the issue,” he added, while stressing the importance of utilizing reconstructed housings.

The gap in tone between the two ranking officials spurred concerns of a slowdown in implementation of housing measures due to discord, among market observers here. Some experts and homeowners have been already voicing skepticism that the Moon administration’s real estate measures -- which focuses on levying heavier tax on multiple-property owners -- will cool down the heated housing market.

Despite government efforts, the median price of Seoul apartments climbed 52 percent from 606 million won ($505,000) to 920 million won during the three years of the Moon administration as of May this year, a report by the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice based on KB Kookmin Bank’s data showed last month.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114