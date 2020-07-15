Ministries in discord over lifting construction ban on Seoul’s greenbelts

Agencies handling the Moon Jae-in administration’s ambitious measures to cool down the heated real estate market revealed Wednesday they are not on the same page over lifting the construction ban in greenbelt areas to provide more homes.
In an interview with a local news outlet MBC on Tuesday, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government is open to the possibility of lifting the construction ban in greenbelt zones or “development restriction areas” designated by the state to resolve the nation’s housing supply shortage.
Greenbelt zones are environmentally-protected areas where constructions are banned. Some 149-square-kilometer areas in 19 out of 25 districts in Seoul are currently designated as such zones, which account for around 25 percent of the city’s area.
“We are currently reviewing five to six different measures to supply more housings and are open to the possibility of checking the greenbelt issue following the ongoing reviews, if necessary,” Hong told MBC. Hong referred to the latest measures announced via the administration’s 22nd set of policy actions on July 10 to bolster housing supply in Seoul and other key areas, including public redevelopment of old housings and recycling of vacant offices.
But early Wednesday, Vice Land Minister Park Sun-ho took a more cautious stance on the greenbelt issue with a radio interview with CBS, saying that “the issue of using greenbelts to simply build homes would require more thoughts.”
Park explained the greenbelt zones work not only as boundaries for protecting the environment, but for excessive expansion of the city area as well.
“We have yet to officially start a discussion on the issue,” he added, while stressing the importance of utilizing reconstructed housings.
The gap in tone between the two ranking officials spurred concerns of a slowdown in implementation of housing measures due to discord, among market observers here. Some experts and homeowners have been already voicing skepticism that the Moon administration’s real estate measures -- which focuses on levying heavier tax on multiple-property owners -- will cool down the heated housing market.
Despite government efforts, the median price of Seoul apartments climbed 52 percent from 606 million won ($505,000) to 920 million won during the three years of the Moon administration as of May this year, a report by the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice based on KB Kookmin Bank’s data showed last month.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)