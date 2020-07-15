 Back To Top
Life&Style

2020 IYF World Camp ‘The World Connected’ to start online on July 26

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 16:05       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 16:05
2020 IYF Onine World Camp poster. (IYF)
2020 IYF Onine World Camp poster. (IYF)

The International Youth Fellowship will be holding its 2020 IYF World Camp online from July 26 to 29, with an aim to offer positive message and inspiration to college students who will lead the next generation.

Along with the Good New Corps, which participates in volunteer service activities around the world, the World Camp is an annual project by IYF, hosted in Korea to promote cultural exchanges between teens and college students from around 50 countries,

Through the World Camp, IYF hopes to provide a special experience for college students around the world who are worn out from online classes and continuing social distancing policies amid the prolonged spread of COVID-19.

For the event, now in its 23rd year, various performances, lectures and talent shows offer opportunities for the participants to experience diverse cultures. Park Ock-soo, the founder of IYF and head of Good News Mission church will be giving his “mind seminar” during the camp.

“We are hosting the World Camp in order to nurture leadership skills of the future generation while facilitating cultural exchange for college students who have been shut away because of COVID-19,” said an IYF official. “Through this online camp, we hope that teens and college students in isolated environments gain courage and energy to overcome COVID-19.”

College and graduate students around the world can sign up for the event through the World Camp website (http://worldcamp.co.kr) until July 22. All events will be streamed through YouTube and Zoom.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
