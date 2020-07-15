Sumi Jo releases single, mourning COVID-19 victims

Cover image for single “Life is a Miracle” (Universal Music)
Celebrated soprano Sumi Jo has released her new single “Life is a Miracle,” singing for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new single “Life is a Miracle,” released on YouTube on Friday, mourns the deaths of COVID-19 victims.
“I wanted to console the people who are going through difficulties and feeling empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the sadness and longing for the loved ones lost,” Jo said through a press release Wednesday.
The single was released to help the Italy-based Umberto Veronesi Foundation raise funds to fight the virus.
Profits raised in Italy from the single will be donated to the foundation, while profits raised in Korea will be donated to the Ewha Womans University Medical Center.
According to Universal Music, the single holds great meaning for Jo as her close friend recently passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Composer-and-singer Federico Paciotti wrote the song and sang it with Jo. Paciotti wrote the anthem for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics “Here as One” and went on a nationwide tour in Korea in 2019 with Jo. Pianist Giovanni Allevi joined in the recording of the new single.
Jo, a world-renowned soprano, was decorated with the Order of the Italian Star for her contributions to fostering ties between Korea and Italy in May 2019.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)