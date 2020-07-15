 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Sumi Jo releases single, mourning COVID-19 victims

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 15:21       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 15:21
Cover image for single “Life is a Miracle” (Universal Music)
Cover image for single “Life is a Miracle” (Universal Music)


Celebrated soprano Sumi Jo has released her new single “Life is a Miracle,” singing for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new single “Life is a Miracle,” released on YouTube on Friday, mourns the deaths of COVID-19 victims.

“I wanted to console the people who are going through difficulties and feeling empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the sadness and longing for the loved ones lost,” Jo said through a press release Wednesday.

The single was released to help the Italy-based Umberto Veronesi Foundation raise funds to fight the virus.

Profits raised in Italy from the single will be donated to the foundation, while profits raised in Korea will be donated to the Ewha Womans University Medical Center.

According to Universal Music, the single holds great meaning for Jo as her close friend recently passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Composer-and-singer Federico Paciotti wrote the song and sang it with Jo. Paciotti wrote the anthem for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics “Here as One” and went on a nationwide tour in Korea in 2019 with Jo. Pianist Giovanni Allevi joined in the recording of the new single.

Jo, a world-renowned soprano, was decorated with the Order of the Italian Star for her contributions to fostering ties between Korea and Italy in May 2019.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114