S-Oil supports injured firefighters for 12th year

S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)





S-Oil said Wednesday it has provided 60 million won ($49,975) to 31 firefighters who have suffered injuries during their missions, continuing its support of firefighters for 12 consecutive years.



According to the South Korean refiner, it recently held a donation ceremony with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare at the Mapo Fire Station in western Seoul, and distributed the amount among 31 firefighters injured during firefighting, rescue and first aid missions.



Since 2009, S-Oil has donated 660 million won to 336 firefighters as part of its program to support firefighter heroes.



Launched in 2006, the program provides 30 million won to the bereaved families of firefighters who die in line of their duty and scholarships to 70 children of bereaved families every year.



“S-Oil hopes it could be of help to firefighters who suffered injuries protecting the lives of citizens at the scene of dangerous accidents. We will continue the support program to cheer on firefighters who safeguard our society and to ensure stable lives for their families,” S-Oil Vice President Sun Jin-young said.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)