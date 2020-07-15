 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

S-Oil supports injured firefighters for 12th year

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 16:55       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 16:55
S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)
S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)


S-Oil said Wednesday it has provided 60 million won ($49,975) to 31 firefighters who have suffered injuries during their missions, continuing its support of firefighters for 12 consecutive years.

According to the South Korean refiner, it recently held a donation ceremony with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare at the Mapo Fire Station in western Seoul, and distributed the amount among 31 firefighters injured during firefighting, rescue and first aid missions.

Since 2009, S-Oil has donated 660 million won to 336 firefighters as part of its program to support firefighter heroes.

Launched in 2006, the program provides 30 million won to the bereaved families of firefighters who die in line of their duty and scholarships to 70 children of bereaved families every year.

“S-Oil hopes it could be of help to firefighters who suffered injuries protecting the lives of citizens at the scene of dangerous accidents. We will continue the support program to cheer on firefighters who safeguard our society and to ensure stable lives for their families,” S-Oil Vice President Sun Jin-young said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114