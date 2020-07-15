 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK's paper stresses antivirus efforts at major gateways for trade

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 09:43       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 09:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of antivirus efforts at the country's major seaports and land-based gateways for trade as the communist state is striving to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus.

North Korea's media outlets have intensified calls for people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 since leader Kim Jong-un demanded "maximum alert," saying complacency will lead to an "unimaginable and irretrievable crisis."

"Stepped-up inspection and quarantine efforts are underway on imported goods," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article. "Inspection and quarantine on goods at border areas, seaports and railway stations are strictly being carried out."

The paper also said that medical checks on people and disinfection on transportation means entering through seaports are being executed, with waste water from all ships being disposed in a way to reduce the chances of the virus spreading.

In another article, the paper reported on preventive efforts underway in the northwestern city of Sinuiju, saying that the country is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance in border regions to prevent the inflow of the virus via air, rivers and streams.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed coronavirus infections, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early this year, including shutting down its border and toughening quarantine criteria. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114