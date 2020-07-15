Funeral held for Korean War hero Paik

(Yonhap)



Family members, top military commanders and US Forces Korea leaders bade farewell to Paik Sun-yup, South Korea's best-known Korean War hero credited for saving the country from the brink of falling into the hands of North Korea, at his funeral Wednesday.



After a five-day mourning period, the ceremony was held at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul with dozens of participants, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams.



The service, presided over by Army Chiefs of Staff Gen. Suk Wook, was held in a relatively small size due to new coronavirus concerns.



Paik died Friday at age 99.



He is credited for bravely leading key battles during the 1950-53 war and contributing greatly to the modernization of South Korea's armed forces, though he is also a subject of controversy over his pro Japanese activities during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.



Paik's body was to be buried at the National Cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.